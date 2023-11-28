Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Provides Update On Status Of Management Cease Trade Order

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“ Reliq ” or the“ Company ”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on October 31, 2023 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203"). On October 31, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the "Default Announcement").



“We continue to work to finalize the annual audited financials as soon as possible,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc.“We regret the inconvenience to our shareholders and thank them for their patience. We were able to connect the auditors with the last customer on their list for a virtual meeting late last week, and the final outstanding AR Confirmation letters from customers were received by the auditors on Friday. Our clients are busy healthcare professionals with more pressing clinical priorities, so this aspect of the audit has involved considerably more time than anticipated. We would like to thank our clients for their cooperation. The Company will notify shareholders of the date and login details for the webinar to discuss the annual audited financials as soon as the filing date is finalized.”

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's chief executive officer and chief financial officer will not be able to trade in the Company's shares.

Other than as disclosed in this news release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the Default Announcement. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12- 203 and will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the Annual Filings requirement. The Company expects to file the Annual Filings on or before December 29, 2023, at which time the Company will issue a news release announcing the completion of the filings.

