Aspen Dental: Benefits Of Dental Bridges

Missing teeth can prove to be a source of discomfort, both for aesthetic and functional reasons. Even with regular care, it's not uncommon for people to lose their teeth due to an accident or decay. Fortunately, there are ways to fix the problem. These days, dental bridges are a popular option for restoring teeth . Read on to learn more about how dental bridges work, their benefits, and why they can be worth the investment.

To start, it's important to know what dental bridges actually are. Dental bridges are a type of dental prosthesis that combines natural and artificial teeth to bridge the gap created by one or more missing teeth. They're custom-made to fit a patient's teeth and unique dental needs, and can be made from various materials like porcelain, ceramics, and metals. Dental bridges enhance the aesthetic appeal of the patient's smile and improve their oral health by preventing issues like gum disease and bone loss.

Here are some key benefits dental bridges offer:

1. Improves Chewing and Speaking

Missing teeth can impair one's ability to chew and speak properly. They can create difficulties in biting and chewing food, making it tough to consume certain foods. Additionally, the gap could potentially impact speech patterns. Dental bridges can fix the problem by replicating the missing teeth, ensuring that the patient can chew their food thoroughly and speak without impediment.

2. Restores the Patient's Smile

Dental bridges can restore a patient's smile by filling out the gaps between their teeth. They can instantly improve the appearance of teeth, providing perfect alignment and a more symmetrical smile. Aesthetic reasons aside, they can also boost someone's self-confidence and make them feel great about their teeth.

3. Prevents Further Dental Problems

A missing tooth could cause structural instability, causing the other teeth to shift in place. The shift can, in turn, lead to misalignment, decay, gum disease, and other issues. Dental bridges work to resolve the problem by preventing natural teeth from moving and causing further complications.

4. Easy Maintenance and Durability

Dental bridges are resilient and proven to last long if the patient cares for them properly. With regular brushing, flossing, and getting scheduled checkups, they can last up to 15 years or longer. They are relatively low maintenance, making them an excellent option for busy individuals.

5. Affordable and Accessible

Those worried about how much a dental bridge will cost will be pleased to hear that they're affordable compared to more invasive dental procedures like implants. Of course, how much a dental bridge costs can depend on the patient's location and the complexity of their case, but it's good to know that this is an accessible solution for many people.

Dental bridges are an excellent investment when it comes to oral health. They can maintain a patient's facial structure, promote good oral hygiene, and give them many more years of aesthetic appearance and function. While the cost of dental bridges varies, they can be a more affordable option than other procedures.