Premier Packaging, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of DSS, Inc., Secures Contract Extension With Major Retailer Worth Up To $15 Million Over Four Years

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Option for Fourth Year Brings Potential Revenue to Over $15 Million

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating nine (9) diversified business lines developed through strategic acquisitions to build shareholder value through periodic spinoffs to its shareholders, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Premier Packaging , signed a contract extension with an existing client for the next three years totaling a minimum of $12 Million with a fourth year extension option bringing the potential total revenue to over $15 Million.



Frank D. Heuszel, President and CEO of DSS, Inc., said,“We are very pleased to see that our capital investment to increase production capacity and economies of scale at Premier Packaging continues to result in satisfied clients and increasing revenues. Since inaugurating Premier's state-of-the-art 105,000 sq. ft. facility in 2021, our packaging division has expanded its customer base and built a competitive advantage in the packaging industry.”

Jason Grady, President of Premier Packaging and Chief Operating Officer of DSS, Inc., said,“Getting to know the needs of our customers, as well as their consumers, is critical and allows us to build trusted and lasting partnerships. We are committed to consistently delivering quality packaging to our clients and providing value-driven solutions with purposeful intent. We are pleased to extend this valued and long-term partnership.”

Premier specializes in creating innovative fiber-based, folding cartons and packaging solutions which provide a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic packaging.

About Premier Packaging, Inc.

For over 30 years, Premier Packaging has been a market leader in providing innovative solutions for paperboard packaging from consumer retail packaging and heavy mailing envelopes, to sophisticated custom folding cartons and complex 3-dimensional direct mail solutions. Premier's innovative design team delivers packaging that offers functionality, marketability, security, and sustainability. As the consumer packaging division of DSS, Inc., Premier offers customers a full range of services, including package design, prototyping, manufacturing, inventory management, and logistical and fulfillment services. Premier services a variety of both nationally and regionally based accounts, including customers in the nutraceutical, personal care, medical device, consumer goods, photo marketing and food industries. Premier differentiates itself by being a full service, end-to-end solution provider that is large enough to be a complete resource to its largest clients while remaining agile enough to address evolving market trends and customer demands. For more information on Premier Packaging, visit

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses within nine (9) divisions: Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, Digital Transformation, Secure Living, and Alternative Energy. DSS strategically acquires and develops assets to increase shareholder value through periodic IPO spinoffs. Since 2019, under the guidance of new leadership, DSS has built the necessary foundation for achievable growth through the formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in multiple high-growth sectors.