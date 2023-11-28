La Rosa Launches Multi-Level Revenue Share Plan For Agents

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebration, FL, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the“Company”), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced that it has launched a multi-level revenue share plan designed to empower realtors with a unique income stream. The Company believes this innovative model will provide agents with an opportunity to create passive income from day one, setting a new standard for compensation within the real estate sector.

The multi-level revenue share model is called“Ultimate Plan,” a four-level revenue share model, designed to create a sustainable and lucrative income stream for real estate professionals. The Company believes this model will allow agents to generate earnings not only from their direct referrals but also from the referrals brought in by their recruits, extending up to four levels deep.

Ultimate Plan Highlights :



Immediate Earning Potential : Unlike traditional commission structures, La Rosa's model is designed to allow agents to potentially start earning passive income from the very first referral they bring into the Company. This immediate earning potential is expected to provide a financial boost to agents, creating a sense of ownership and commitment to the Company's success.

Building Your Downline : Agents will have the opportunity to build their own downline by recruiting and mentoring new real estate professionals. As these recruits bring in referrals of their own, the original agent will continue to benefit from the cascading revenue share structure. The Company believes that this will not only fosters teamwork and collaboration but also incentivize agents to actively contribute to the growth of the company.

Transparent and Easy-to-Understand Revenue Model : La Rosa's revenue model is straightforward and transparent, making it easy for agents to understand and track their earnings. With a clear breakdown of how commissions and revenue share are calculated, agents can confidently plan and strategize their business to maximize their income potential. 100% Commission Plan or Revenue Share : What sets the Company apart is the dual offering of either a 100% commission plan or a revenue share plan for agents. This flexibility should allow real estate professionals to choose the compensation structure that aligns with their individual goals and preferences.

“As a publicly traded real estate company, we are not just changing the game, we're rewriting the rules. By introducing a multi-level revenue share plan that combines immediate earning potential, a four-level structure, and the flexibility of a 100% commission plan, we are paving the way for a new era in the real estate industry,” commented Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company. “As one of the first companies in the country to offer such a comprehensive and innovative compensation model, we are committed to empowering our agents and fostering a culture of success. We encourage new agents to join us on this exciting journey, where your success is not just a goal-it's a shared triumph for every member of our real estate family.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa's business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. La Rosa has 10 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices located in Florida, 26 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices in six states in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company's real estate brokerage offices, both corporate and franchised, are staffed with more than 2,470 licensed real estate brokers and sales associates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of the this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

