New Sri Lankan Diplomats Advised To Bring Fresh Investments

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

New Sri Lankan diplomats set to assume duties in the respective countries, including India, Pakistan and Singapore, have been advised to bring fresh investments.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluded an orientation programme for 10 Heads of Mission-designate who were appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Ambassadors-designate paid a courtesy call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe following the conclusion of the orientation programme. The President stressed on the importance of nurturing political and economic dynamics beyond the realm of traditional diplomacy. He affirmed that our envoys are indispensable in maintaining constructive dialogue in bilateral and multilateral fora as well as maintaining cordial relations with key interlocutors in their countries of accreditation.

The Heads of Mission-designate also met with the Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. During the meeting, the Prime Minister drew their attention to the necessity for creativity and dynamism in promoting commerce and bringing in new investment while also engaging public and private sector partners of their host countries.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry underscored the contemporary priorities for Sri Lanka's Missions based on current foreign policy contours and economic challenges.

The orientation programme which was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs included discussions with public & private sector entities on themes traversing trade and investment, security, culture, foreign employment, tourism and consular matters. Field visits to the Northern, Eastern and Southern Provinces were even organized where the Heads of Mission-designate interacted with local stakeholders, SMEs, chambers of commerce & trade and civil society delegates of those regions and visited prospective investment zones.

The new Ambassadors-designate comprise: Ambassador-designate to Italy S.A. Rodrigo [SLFS], Ambassador-designate to Egypt M.E.M. Weninger [SLFS], High Commissioner-designate to Singapore D.D.M.S.B. Dissanayake [SLFS], High Commissioner-designate to Bangladesh W.M. Dharmapala [SLFS], Ambassador-designate to Belgium and the European Union W.K.C. Weerasena [SLFS], High Commissioner–designate to India Kshenuka Senewiratne [Retd. SLFS], High Commissioner-designate to Pakistan Admiral R.C. Wijegunaratne, Ambassador-designate to Cuba Admiral D.N.S. Ulugetenne, Ambassador-designate to Nepal Air Chief Marshal S.K. Pathirana and High Commissioner-designate to UK C.R.B. Bogollagama. Five (05) of the new Heads of Mission-designate are members of the Sri Lanka Foreign Service. (Colombo Gazette)