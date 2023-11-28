(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 08.2023

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q3 2023 Interim Report

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q3 2023 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

We are pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Friday, 1 December 2023, at 12:30am CET.

The Interim Report will be presented by Stephan Plenz, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to Financial manager at TRESU A/S Finn Holm no later than 30 November 2023 9am CET -

Stephan plenz

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780

