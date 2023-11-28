(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 08.2023
TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q3 2023 Interim Report
Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q3 2023 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.
We are pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held
Friday, 1 December 2023, at 12:30am CET.
The Interim Report will be presented by Stephan Plenz, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.
A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.
To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to Financial manager at TRESU A/S Finn Holm no later than 30 November 2023 9am CET -
Stephan plenz
CEO, TRESU
For further details, please contact:
CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480
CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780
Attachments
