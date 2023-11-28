-->


Azerbaijan Trading House Takes Part In International Food Exhibition


11/28/2023 8:10:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The Azerbaijani Trading House in Dubai has participated in the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE 2023), Azernews reports

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Trading House in Dubai, Shahmar Karimov, noted that the Azerbaijan Trading House is represented at ADIFE 2023 with its own stand.

He emphasised that Azerbaijan aims to establish partnership with international companies and promote national products as well as to learn more about products that are in great demand in the domestic market.

