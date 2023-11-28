Azerbaijan Trading House Takes Part In International Food Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The Azerbaijani Trading House in Dubai has participated in the
Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE 2023), Azernews reports
Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan
Trading House in Dubai, Shahmar Karimov, noted that the Azerbaijan
Trading House is represented at ADIFE 2023 with its own stand.
He emphasised that Azerbaijan aims to establish partnership with
international companies and promote national products as well as to
learn more about products that are in great demand in the domestic
market.
