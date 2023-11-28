Azerbaijan To Present Information On Damage Caused During Occupation Of Garabagh At COP28

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At the COP28 conference, Azerbaijan will provide information on
the damage caused during the occupation of Garabagh and East
Zangazur, Chairman of the Public Council under the Economy and
Natural Resources Ministry Amin Mammadov told journalists about
Azernews reports.
Chairman noted that the 28th Conference of the Parties to the
United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) will
be held in Dubai (UAE) on 30 November.
"Azerbaijan will be represented by its pavilion at this two-week
event. The pavilion has been created with the support of the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation. Azerbaijan plans to hold panel sessions within
the event," Mammadov said.
