Armenian Parliament: Garabagh Issue Does Not Exist For Yerevan

"Armenia fully supports the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan," Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan told
journalists, Azernews reports.
Simonyan noted that the Garabagh issue does not exist for
Yerevan.
The Republic of Armenia has no such issue now," he said, adding
that Armenia fully supports the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan, which includes Garabagh.
"We have probably talked about it eight times in the last year
and a half," Simonyan added.
According to him, the most important thing for Armenia now is to
sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.
"If desired, the peace agreement can be signed within the next
15 days. We have reached an agreement on almost all principal
issues. I don't want to disclose details so as not to damage the
process," the Speaker emphasized.
It should be noted that some time ago the Armenian Foreign
Ministry announced its response to the next peace treaty proposal
of the Azerbaijani side.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry said that after the statement of
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on 18 November on the
intensification of diplomatic efforts to sign a peace treaty with
Azerbaijan, the Armenian side presented Azerbaijan with the sixth
package of proposals on the peace treaty and undertook to finalize
and sign a document on normalization of relations on the basis of
previously stated principles.
As a reminder, on 18 November, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan said at the opening ceremony of the autumn session of the
OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan that Azerbaijan and Armenia
had agreed on the main principles of the peace agreement.
