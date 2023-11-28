Kazakhstan, Togo To Jointly Boost Trade Turnover

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 28. Kazakhstan and
Togo intend to increase trade turnover between the countries, said
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a briefing
with his Togolese counterpart Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, Trend reports.
"In particular, we noted Kazakhstan's enormous potential for
exporting grain crops to Togo. As you are aware, the Islamic
Organization for Food Security was established thanks to initiative
of our country," he stated.
As Tokayev observed, Kazakhstan asked Togo to join this group
and capitalize on its potential.
According to Kazakhstan's President, both countries are rich in
natural resources and can collaborate to discover, extract, and
develop deposits of iron, phosphate, bauxite, and other rare earth
minerals.
"Kazakh entrepreneurs are ready to explore the opportunities of
the Togolese mining industry," he went on to say.
Furthermore, according to Tokayev, the parties discussed
bilateral cooperation in the transport and logistics sectors.
"Kazakhstan was invited to consider the potential of the port of
Lome, which ranks second in West Africa in terms of the scale of
its activities. We must make every effort to develop a mutually
beneficial partnership," Tokayev noted.
MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107499400
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.