Azerbaijan Leading On Humanitarian Mine Action - UN Resident Coordinator


11/28/2023 8:09:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijan is leading humanitarian mine action, especially in the involvement and empowerment of women in this very important area of work, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva told Trend .

"Since 1999, when we supported the establishment of ANAMA, the United Nations family in Azerbaijan has been a strong supporter of mine action. And, since 2020, we have been working very closely with the government and partners, with the primary backing of three UN agencies: UNDP, UNICEF, and UNHCR," she stated.

According to her, the UN family in Azerbaijan will continue to collaborate closely with the Azerbaijani government, ANAMA, and partners since the organization is firmly convinced that the path to 2030 and the accomplishment of sustainable development goals must be mine-free.

Andreeva further stated that the UN is committed to helping Azerbaijan achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"The United Nations family in Azerbaijan, together with the government of Azerbaijan, has signed a cooperation framework in 2021, and that's our roadmap for the next five years on how to support Azerbaijan's very ambitious agenda to reach sustainable development goals by 2030," she added.

The Resident Coordinator emphasized that the UN has four key priorities for Azerbaijan to achieve the SDGs: inclusive growth, strengthening national institutions, fighting against climate change, and empowerment of women and girls.

Andreeva recalled that the SDG Summit was held in New York in September 2023, where all member states decided to continue supporting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Azerbaijan was among 32 countries that submitted national commitments. Azerbaijan renewed its pledge to continue to be the leader in the South Caucasus when it comes to sustainable development.

