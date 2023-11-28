Azerbaijan Leading On Humanitarian Mine Action - UN Resident Coordinator

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijan is
leading humanitarian mine action, especially in the involvement and
empowerment of women in this very important area of work, UN
Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva told Trend .
"Since 1999, when we supported the establishment of ANAMA, the
United Nations family in Azerbaijan has been a strong supporter of
mine action. And, since 2020, we have been working very closely
with the government and partners, with the primary backing of three
UN agencies: UNDP, UNICEF, and UNHCR," she stated.
According to her, the UN family in Azerbaijan will continue to
collaborate closely with the Azerbaijani government, ANAMA, and
partners since the organization is firmly convinced that the path
to 2030 and the accomplishment of sustainable development goals
must be mine-free.
Andreeva further stated that the UN is committed to helping
Azerbaijan achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
"The United Nations family in Azerbaijan, together with the
government of Azerbaijan, has signed a cooperation framework in
2021, and that's our roadmap for the next five years on how to
support Azerbaijan's very ambitious agenda to reach sustainable
development goals by 2030," she added.
The Resident Coordinator emphasized that the UN has four key
priorities for Azerbaijan to achieve the SDGs: inclusive growth,
strengthening national institutions, fighting against climate
change, and empowerment of women and girls.
Andreeva recalled that the SDG Summit was held in New York in
September 2023, where all member states decided to continue
supporting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Azerbaijan
was among 32 countries that submitted national commitments.
Azerbaijan renewed its pledge to continue to be the leader in the
South Caucasus when it comes to sustainable development.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107499397
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.