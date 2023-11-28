Azerbaijan Reveals Surge In Trade Turnover With Turkmenistan For 10M2023 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The trade
turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan increased by 88.31
percent from January through October 2023 year-on-year, the
Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his
page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
He stated that efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Turkmen commercial
relations are delivering positive results, with the above increase
in trade turnover indicating an almost tenfold increase over the
last two years.
"During the Turkmen-Azerbaijani Business Forum, we called on the
businesses of both countries to maintain this positive trend,
evaluate mutual investment projects, and actively engage in
cooperation," he said.
According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the
country's trade turnover with Turkmenistan was $710.3 million
during January through October 2023 ($377.2 million year on
year).
To note, the two countries' trade turnover made $535.39 million
in 2022.
