Incoming Chair Of Azerbaijan's Innovation And Digital Development Agency To Take Up Duties

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Inara Valiyeva
has been appointed chairperson of the board of the public legal
entity of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.
Inara Veliyeva was appointed to this position by the relevant
decision of Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad
Nabiyev.
Prior to the above appointment, she was an acting chairperson of
the agency since October 2021.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107499392
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.