Iranian stock market reveals positive increase of 5,814 points on Tuesday

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the primary index of the Iranian capital market, demonstrated a notable increase of 5,814 points, equivalent to 0.29 percent, reaching a total of 2,031,889. This surge occurred on the fourth day of the Iranian calendar week, marking a positive trend for investors and market participants.



The Tehran Stock Exchange stands as the most crucial among the four Iranian stock exchanges, which include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB). The collective performance of these exchanges reflects the broader dynamics of Iran's financial landscape.



In recent times, the Iranian government has actively pursued measures to restore shareholders' trust in the stock market and foster its overall growth. The 13th government has particularly focused on reforming the structure and foundation of the capital market to enhance economic justice, transparency, and the empowerment of individuals over their capital.



Over the past two years, the government has implemented a comprehensive set of 16 practical measures aimed at restructuring the stock market. These measures include initiatives such as reducing inflation, adjusting the market's fluctuation range to seven percent in the previous Iranian calendar year, facilitating obtaining loans by pledging individuals' stock portfolios through collaboration between the Securitas and Stock Exchange Organization (SEO) and the Finance and Economic Affairs Ministry, and requiring stock market companies to distribute dividends through the Sejam System.



Furthermore, the government has actively supported investors in the housing market, contributing to the broader economic stability. These efforts collectively indicate a commitment to creating a robust and transparent financial environment that aligns with the principles of economic fairness and accountability. As the Tehran Stock Exchange continues to show positive growth, these reformative measures signal a promising trajectory for Iran's capital market.

MENAFN28112023000045015682ID1107499386