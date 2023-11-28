Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates Mauritanian President On Independence Day

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses on His behalf and that of the Moroccan people His warmest congratulations to Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani and His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Mauritanian people.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King praises the fraternal ties uniting the Kingdom of Morocco and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, reaffirming His strong determination to continue working with the Mauritanian Head of State to strengthen the solid, age-old relations between the two countries, so as to raise them to the level of strategic cooperation and the shared aspirations of the two peoples.

