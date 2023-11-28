-->


Palestinian Child Killed By Israeli Army Fire North Of West Bank


11/28/2023 8:03:12 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ramallah, Nov 28 (Petra) -- A 14-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed Tuesday by the Israeli army during a raid in the north of the occupied West Bank, health officials said.
The child, Ahmad Wahdan, was struck in the chest by a bullet fired by soldiers in the village of Tayasir east of Tubas town, according to a statement by the Tubas Turkish Governmental Hospital.
He was one of four youths shot during the Israeli troops' storming of Tubas and nearby areas.
Today's fatality was the latest by the occupation army which has stepped up deadly raids across the West Bank since the war in Gaza began on October 7.

