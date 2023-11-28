Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Meets With British Parliamentary Delegation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari, met in Doha with a British parliamentary delegation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson provides insight into Qatari mediation at workshop

Read Also

During the meeting, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories were reviewed, and the positive role of the State of Qatar that led to the truce, and the prospects for extending it to reach a permanent ceasefire, was discussed.