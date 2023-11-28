(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suite 603, 250 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M5T2Z5, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, ON (Nov 28, 2022) – The Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council (TRIEC) is welcoming employers, immigrant-serving agencies, government representatives, and leaders of immigrant associations from the Greater Toronto Area to its annual Inclusion Summit on Wednesday, November 29, at 8:30 am , at the Toronto Reference Library's Beeton Hall venue at 789 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario.

The federal government recently announced its immigration levels plan for 2024-2026, and also released a strategic plan to address the challenges faced by immigrants upon arrival in Canada; a recognition of the role that they play in the economic growth of the country, and the fact that more needs to be done to ensure that they realize their full potential in the Canadian labour market and are able to contribute fully to Canada's economic growth.

The event will discuss the need for everyone working in the immigrant employment sector to shift their thinking from simply supporting immigrants in finding their first job to creating inclusive workplace practices that help them grow and advance in their careers to higher-level positions and, in doing so, contribute to their full potential. This will enable employers to address hiring gaps and talent retention within their organizations. There will also be an in-depth conversation and panel discussion on the role that employers must play in newcomer career advancement.

The event agenda includes remarks from Tricia Williams, Director, Research, Evaluation and Knowledge Mobilization, Future Skills Centre, and includes an interactive panel discussion featuring Abhishek Sarathy, Associate Vice President, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging (DIB) – Strategy & Integration, Canadian Tire, Andrea des Vignes, Director, Learning and Development, Dentsu Canada, and Juliet Turpin, VP, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Accessibility, Randstad Canada. The panel will be moderated by event MC Miguel Abascal, Founder and President, UnstoppableMe.rocks. There will also be two videos from Canadian Tire and Salesforce, sharing the impact of TRIEC's work in their organizational Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts and initiating organizational culture change.

This event will serve as a platform for participants to engage in dialogue and address prevailing disparities in hiring immigrant talent and workplace practices within the Canadian workforce, and in working together to build employer-focused strategies for immigrant career success.

About TRIEC

Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council (TRIEC) is a non-profit organization committed to supporting organizations to become more immigrant-inclusive, and helping newcomers expand their professional networks and understand the local labour market. We do this by partnering with organizations from across all sectors in the GTA, because we believe that a collaborative approach achieves the greatest impact.

