Bairesdev Named Finalist At The Women In Tech Global Awards 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The WomenTech Network recognized Rocio Belfiore, BairesDev's CIO, for her commitment to innovation, leadership in technology projects, and influence within the industry

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software solutions company, was recognized as a finalist by the WomenTech Network, a community with more than 6,000 ambassadors from 172 countries.

Among 1,183 contestants from 128 countries in 16 categories, Rocio Belfiore , BairesDev's Chief Innovation Officer, was named finalist in the Global Technology Leadership Award category . Belfiore stands out for her innovative contributions, ranging from machine learning algorithms to big data solutions.

"As a finalist in the Women in Tech Global Awards, I am thrilled to represent the innovative spirit and dedication of our team at BairesDev," said Belfiore. "Our commitment to diversity is not just a policy but a driving force behind our creative problem-solving. We leverage the unique perspectives of our diverse workforce to develop cutting-edge software solutions, demonstrating that inclusive practices lead to exceptional results."

One of Rocio's most impactful projects has notably improved BairesDev's sales outreach process by reverse-engineering client value, pinpointing the most crucial market variables. This innovation led to a 25% faster outreach process, yielding 30% more successful deals and generating an additional $50 million in earnings for BairesDev.

"Innovation thrives where diversity and inclusion flourish. At Women in Tech, we're not just building networks; we're nurturing a community where the voices of women are integral to shaping the future of technology,” said Anna Radulovski, CEO and Founder of WomenTech Network.

BairesDev is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment, empowering talented individuals to excel. For more information about Diversity and Inclusion at BairesDev, visit

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a strategic partner to hundreds of global brands on their software development journey. The company's approach centers on understanding before action, offering tailored solutions: dedicated teams, outsourced projects, staff augmentation, and more. With over a decade of experience, BairesDev has collaborated with startups, Fortune Global 500 companies, and industry disruptors worldwide, alongside the top 1% of tech talent from the Americas and the Caribbean.

--

About WomenTech Network

WomenTech Network is one of the world's leading communities for women in tech with more than 8,000 Global Ambassadors representing 172 countries. 90,000 tech leaders have collaborated with the network to date to cultivate a diverse global network that reaches 3.5 million people. WomenTech Network strives to empower women in tech through leadership development, professional growth, and mentorship programs. WomenTech Network hosts regular career networking events and a global tech conference for members to connect with like-minded professionals and learn about job opportunities at leading companies that value diversity.