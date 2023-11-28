-->


Amplify Etfs Declares November Income Distributions For Its Etfs


11/28/2023 8:01:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces November income distributions for its ETFs.

ETF Name Ticker Amount
per Share 		Ex-Date Record
Date 		Payable
Date
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF COWS $0.09942 11/28/2023 11/29/2023 11/30/2023
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO $0.14180 11/28/2023 11/29/2023 11/30/2023
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF HCOW $0.17276 11/28/2023 11/29/2023 11/30/2023
Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO $0.14130 11/28/2023 11/29/2023 11/30/2023
Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.15837 11/28/2023 11/29/2023 11/30/2023
Amplify High Income ETF YYY $0.12000 11/28/2023 11/29/2023 11/30/2023


About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.3 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 9/30/2023). Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit

Sales Contact: Media Contacts:
Amplify ETFs Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837 Kerry Davis
610-228-2098


This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds' statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting . Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services, LLC.


MENAFN28112023004107003653ID1107499343

