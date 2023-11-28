Kyrio First Authorized Opensync Testing Lab In The Americas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The authorized vendor test validation status empowers suppliers to leverage Kyrio's comprehensive testing expertise, capabilities and equipment to enhance user experiences

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyrio , a subsidiary of CableLabs focused on software and testing solutions for the broadband industry, is the first vendor test lab in the Americas, authorized to test OpenSync integrated hardware. As an authorized vendor lab, Kyrio certifies OpenSync implementations on Wi-Fi equipment.

“With our full ecosystem of testing capabilities and world-class lab equipment, Kyrio is not only the go-to destination for full product life cycle Wi-Fi testing, but we also now offer OpenSync certification,” said Jason Lauer, Kyrio's Vice President of Engineering & Operations.“By providing certification for wireless devices, Kyrio is a 'one-stop shop' for device testing needs, whether that is Wi-Fi, PON, or DOCSIS.”

OpenSync , is an open-source, software-defined networking framework that delivers and modifies programmable services at scale in customer premise equipment and consumer networking devices. OpenSync certification comprises three test cycles:

Functional testing;Customer experience testing; andSecurity testing.

“As a neutral, state-of-the-art testing lab based in the United States, Kyrio is well positioned to provide outstanding support to vendors seeking to enable their hardware with OpenSync,” said Alain Shen, Head of OpenSync Business Development and Partnerships at Plume.“We look forward to collaborating with Kyrio and leveraging their testing capabilities to drive time to market for our vendors, while maintaining high standards for performance and reliability.”

Kyrio's 14,000-square-foot testing labs feature an expansive set of network equipment, multiple cable modem termination systems and a 5,000-square-foot test house, all equipped with advanced traffic/signal generation and measurement tools. The company's testing support will facilitate the OpenSync certification process for new and upgraded devices.

Suppliers benefit from Kyrio's testing services in the following ways:



Trusted results: With a well-earned reputation for trustworthy, verifiable results, Kyrio's experience, knowledge and world-class test equipment provide peace of mind. Plus, as a CableLabs subsidiary, Kyrio has relationships with global network operators and their suppliers and offers credible recommendations for strategic testing. World-class testing: The first OpenSync-authorized testing lab in the Americas, Kyrio enables suppliers and service providers worldwide to save time and money by testing their products within the United States of America. If a problem is uncovered during testing, companies can visit on-site or virtually through remote lab connectivity and view the information collected that they need to correct the issue.





###

CONTACT: Ann Finnie Director of Communications, CableLabs (669) 777-9036 Sarah Heeren Plume Public Relations