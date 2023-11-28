Onconova Therapeutics To Present At Noblecon19, Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), (“Onconova”, the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO, will present at NobleCon19, Noble Capital Markets' Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference, being held December 3-5, 2023 at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL.

Presentation Details

Date/Time: Monday, December 4, 2023, 10:30 AM ET followed by a Breakout Session Speaker: Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO 1X1 meetings: The Onconova Management Team will be available for 1X1 meetings during the conference. Those interested in requesting a meeting should contact their Noble Capital Markets representative.

A webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the“Corporate Events and Presentations ” section of the Onconova website, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company's product candidates, narazaciclib and rigosertib, are proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Narazaciclib, Onconova's novel, multi-kinase inhibitor (formerly ON 123300), is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 combination trial with the estrogen blocker letrozole, in advanced endometrial cancer (NCT05705505 ). Based on preclinical and clinical studies of CDK 4/6 inhibitors, Onconova believes narazaciclib has broad potential and is also evaluating opportunities for combination studies with narazaciclib and letrozole in additional indications, including breast cancer, ovarian cancer and mantle cell lymphoma.

Rigosertib is being studied in an investigator-sponsored trial strategy to evaluate the product candidate in multiple indications, including a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a study of oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab in patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer (NCT04263090 ), a Phase 2 program evaluating oral or IV rigosertib monotherapy in advanced squamous cell carcinoma complicating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB-associated SCC) (NCT03786237 , NCT04177498 ), and a Phase 2 trial evaluating rigosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic melanoma (NCT05764395 ).

