Freshworks Appoints Mika Yamamoto As Chief Customer And Marketing Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced the appointment of Mika Yamamoto as the company's Chief Customer and Marketing Officer. She will be responsible for leading the company's global marketing and customer experience teams. Yamamoto comes to Freshworks from F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) where she most recently served as the Executive Vice President and the Chief Marketing and Customer Engagement Officer, and led the company's data, marketing, digital transformation, and customer experience efforts across all products, segments, channels, and geographies.



“Mika's combined CMO and CXO roles have given her a unique perspective that has ultimately led to innovative, measurable changes for employees, customers, and prospects,” said Dennis Woodside, President at Freshworks .“She has a long-standing track record of leading global and diverse customer experience teams and delivering exceptional go-to-market results at large public technology companies with multi-domain businesses serving customers big and small. Her know-how and desire to build and scale a large enduring company makes her a great addition to our Freshworks leadership team.”

Prior to joining F5, Ms. Yamamoto served as Global President of Marketo and then became SVP and General Manager of Marketo at Adobe after it was acquired. Ms. Yamamoto previously served as Chief Digital Marketing Officer and CMO of SMB for SAP. In addition, she has held senior leadership roles at Amazon Books, Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Stores, Gartner and Accenture.

“I am excited to join Freshworks to be a part of its journey to become a multi-billion dollar software company and to focus on a segment of companies and people I have a great passion to serve,” said Mika Yamamoto, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Freshworks .“My whole career has been spent on transforming go-to-market approaches and customer experiences within global companies to steepen the growth curve. I truly believe that bringing the end-to-end customer experience with marketing and customer success teams together at Freshworks will help accelerate growth while keeping our customers at the heart of all we do.”

Yamamoto holds a B.A. in Commerce, with a focus on Economics and Marketing from Queen's University in Canada and serves on the boards of BlackLine, the Rainier Valley Food Bank and the United Way of King County. She joined the executive team on November 20 and reports to Freshworks' CEO and Founder Girish Mathrubootham, and President Dennis Woodside.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) creates AI-boosted business software anyone can use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products are designed to let everyone work more efficiently and deliver more value for immediate business impact. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 66,000 customers, including American Express, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Klarna, and OfficeMax. For the freshest company news, visit Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

