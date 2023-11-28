Nate's Food Co. Successfully Obtains GACC Registration In China, Paving The Way For Contract Execution On Commodities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nate's Food Co. (OTC: NHMD ) proudly announces the attainment of official registration from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC). This achievement marks a pivotal moment for the company, clearing the path for the execution of contracts for a diverse range of commodities in the Chinese market.



The GACC registration underscores Nate's Food Co.'s unwavering dedication to adherence to compliance, unwavering commitment to quality, and strategic pursuit of global market expansion. This regulatory milestone grants the company the essential approval needed to import a diverse array of food products, unlocking unprecedented opportunities in the vibrant and rapidly expanding Chinese market.

Without the GACC registration, Nate's Food Co. would have faced hindrances in fulfilling its commitments. The acquisition of the GACC number is a game-changer, allowing the company to seamlessly navigate the import and export landscape for its commodities.

Nate's Food Co. has proactively cultivated international partnerships and strategically expanded its reach in key global markets. The GACC registration is a decisive stride towards fortifying the company's presence in China, positioning it to meet the escalating demand for premium-quality food commodities.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Nate Steck, CEO/President of Nate's Food Co., remarked, "We are thrilled to have secured GACC registration. This achievement unlocks new possibilities for our company, allowing us to fulfill contracts for commodities and better serve our partners and customers in the Chinese market."

Looking ahead, Nate's Food Co. is poised to leverage this milestone by intensifying efforts to deliver exceptional commodities to the Chinese market. The company anticipates that the GACC registration will serve as a catalyst for further growth, solidifying its standing as a key player in the global food industry.

Nate's Food Co is a forward-thinking company dedicated to providing high-quality food products and services. With a focus on innovation and growth, we continually seek opportunities to enhance shareholder value while exploring new markets and optimizing our operations.

