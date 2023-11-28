Bioatla To Host Virtual KOL Event To Review IASLC Data On BA3011 In NSCLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced it will host a virtual KOL Event on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. To register, click here .



The event will feature Carl M. Gay, MD, PhD (MD Anderson Cancer Center), who will review the Phase 2 clinical trial data of mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a CAB-AXL-ADC, in refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and include a discussion of AXL as a contributor of therapeutic resistance and a marker of poor prognosis in NSCLC.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

These data were also accepted for poster presentation and discussion, entitled“Phase 2 Trial of Mecbotamab Vedotin (BA3011), a CAB-AXL-ADC, Alone or in Combination with Nivolumab in Patients with Non-Squamous NSCLC”, at the IASLC 2023 North America Conference on Lung Cancer, taking place from December 1–3, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

About Carl M. Gay, MD, PhD

Carl M. Gay, MD, PhD graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2005 (BA, Biology) and then enrolled at New York University School of Medicine, where he obtained his PhD (2011, Cellular & Molecular Biology) and MD (2013) degrees. He completed his residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston before joining MD Anderson Cancer Center in 2015 as a clinical fellow. In 2019, Dr. Gay was appointed Assistant Professor in the Department of Thoracic/Head & Neck Medical Oncology. As a clinical investigator, Dr. Gay designs and oversees clinical trials for a variety of thoracic malignancies with a particular focus in small cell lung cancer. Dr. Gay's research includes identifying novel therapeutics and predictive biomarkers for patients with lung cancer including the receptor tyrosine kinase AXL. Dr. Gay has been the recipient of awards and grants from the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Cancer Research Prevention Institute of Texas, the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, the Andrew Sabin Foundation, and the LUNGevity Foundation.

About Mecbotamab Vedotin (BA3011)

Mecbotamab vedotin, CAB-AXL-ADC, is a conditionally and reversibly active antibody drug conjugate targeting the receptor tyrosine kinase AXL. This Phase 2 stage clinical asset is targeting multiple solid tumor types, including soft tissue and bone sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that have previously progressed on PD-1/L1, EGFR or ALK inhibitor therapies. The Office of Orphan Drug Products (OODP) at FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to mecbotamab vedotin for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

About BioAtla ® , Inc.

BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through our contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB technology and products with greater than 700 patents filed, more than 400 of which have been issued. Broad patent coverage in all major markets include methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. BioAtla has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing, mecbotamab vedotin, BA3011, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, BA3021, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). The Phase 2 stage CAB-CTLA-4 antibody, BA3071, is a novel CTLA-4 inhibitor designed to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 antibody. The company's first bispecific T-cell engager antibody, BA3182, is currently in Phase 1 development. BA3182 targets EpCAM, which is highly and frequently expressed on many adenocarcinomas while engaging human CD3 expressing T cells. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc. visit

Forward-looking statements

