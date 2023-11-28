Snyk Milestones With AWS Underscore Strategic Importance Of Developer Security For Global Enterprises

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Relationship Expands with New Integrations, Achievement of AWS Security Competency and 2023 ISV Partner of the Year Awards

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , a leader in developer security, today announced several new milestones in its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that further enable global enterprises to implement developer security from code to cloud. Over the last year, Snyk has launched a series of new integrations with AWS services, including AWS Security Hub, Amazon EventBridge, and AWS CloudTrail Lake. Snyk has also achieved AWS Security Competency status and is the recipient of the 2023 Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year Award in EMEA and UKI from AWS, further validating Snyk's deep expertise in securing applications that customers build and run on AWS.



Snyk leverages the power of AWS to offer customers a seamless experience streamlining vulnerability management across code, open source dependencies, containers and Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) that developers create, from inception all the way to the running AWS environment.

“One of the key things Snyk has done well is [offer us] a developer-centric product,” said Jacob Salassi, Director of Product Security, Snowflake.“Snyk is top of mind on the list of vendors that are really selling to the developer persona. We have an internal idea of what it means to be excellent at application security and Snyk is a partner that fits our vision for excellence at delivering actionable findings to developers.”

At AWS re:Invent 2023 this week in Las Vegas, Snyk is showcasing the benefits of its milestones with AWS, all reached within the past year:



AWS Security Hub: Snyk's integration with AWS Security Hub allows users to easily import security findings from Snyk directly into a centralized security dashboard, providing security teams with a comprehensive view of their security and compliance status across all AWS resources.

AWS CloudTrail Lake: Snyk's integration with AWS CloudTrail Lake offers users the ability to effectively monitor and analyze Snyk audit activity across their applications to help identify security issues.

Amazon EventBridge : Snyk's integration with Amazon EventBridge gives users the ability to build actionable, real-time notification and response workflows around Snyk audit logs and security findings.

AWS Security Competency : Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Snyk as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises confidently build, deploy, and manage applications while adhering to the highest security standards. 2023 Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year Awards : Named a winner for the ISV Partner of the Year Award in EMEA region and UKI.



"Our deepening relationship with AWS not only makes it easier for a large pool of enterprises and developers to secure applications within their AWS workloads, but also signals our dedication to strengthening the application security landscape in the cloud," said Carey Stanton, SVP, Corporate and Business Development, Snyk. "Achieving AWS Security Competency status further emphasizes our determination to offer tested and trusted security solutions on AWS."

For more details on these recent integrations, or to learn how Snyk can help secure your AWS application workloads, visit .

About Snyk

Snyk ensures companies are able to secure all the components of modern applications. We empower the world's developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings, and an overall improved security posture. Snyk's Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with developers' workflows and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 1,200 customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut, and Salesforce. Learn more about Snyk at

Cara --