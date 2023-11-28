European Markets start on lower note after mixed performance in Asia

(MENAFN) European markets started on a lower note, following a mixed performance in Asia on Tuesday, as investors awaited crucial updates on inflation and the economic sentiment of American consumers. Germany's DAX experienced a 0.1 percent decline, settling at 15,946.07, while France's CAC 40 retreated by 0.5 percent to 7,229.88. Simultaneously, Britain's FTSE 100 saw a 0.4 percent decrease, closing at 7,430.26. In the futures market, both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a 0.1 percent decline.



Investor attention is particularly focused on a speech by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to parliament, where he is expected to outline plans to revitalize the struggling economy and address the ongoing budget crisis. The markets are keenly anticipating insights into how the coalition government intends to navigate these challenges.



Meanwhile, the Conference Board is set to release an update on consumer confidence, a key indicator that has remained robust throughout the year. Economists predict another positive reading for the October report. Additionally, Thursday's release of the government's October data on the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure will be closely monitored by Wall Street. Economists expect this measure to continue its gradual easing trend, a pattern observed since mid-2022.



Amidst this economic backdrop, global markets are navigating uncertainties, and investors are closely monitoring key indicators to gauge the trajectory of economic recovery and stability.

