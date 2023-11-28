Rome, Busan, Riyadh compete for 2030 World Expo host title

(MENAFN) In a highly anticipated face-off, Rome, Busan, and Riyadh emerge as the frontrunners in the bid to host the 2030 World Expo, with the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) set to make its decision in Paris. As the stakes soar for these cities vying for the honor of hosting this globally significant event, each contender has intensified its campaign efforts, showcasing distinctive visions and making ambitious promises.



Rome, in its bid for the Expo, has enlisted actor Russell Crowe, known for his iconic role in "Gladiator," to convey the city's preparedness for the event. The campaign strategically hosted BIE delegates at Paris' opulent Plaza Athénée hotel, offering a Michelin-starred meal and presenting gifts of extra virgin olive oil. Rome's ambitious plans for the Expo include the creation of the world's largest urban solar park and a green corridor connecting the Expo site to historic landmarks like the Appia Antica, a renowned road from the Roman Empire.



Busan, representing South Korea, has enlisted cultural icons like "Gangnam Style" rapper Psy and the K-pop supergroup BTS to strengthen its bid. The city aims to position itself as a hub for a high-tech Expo, emphasizing its capabilities in AI and 6G technology with the goal of attracting millions of visitors and driving job creation.



Saudi Arabia's Riyadh has launched an extensive marketing campaign, featuring a "Riyadh 2030" exhibit near the Eiffel Tower and widespread advertising across Paris. The Saudi bid, which seeks to diversify the kingdom's economy and enhance its international standing, has garnered support from French President Emmanuel Macron, as indicated in a statement from the Élysée Palace in July.



As the countdown to the BIE vote ticks away, these global cities are fervently showcasing their strengths, cultural assets, and forward-looking plans in a bid to secure the esteemed opportunity of hosting the 2030 World Expo. The decision holds significant implications for the chosen city, offering a platform to showcase its innovation, culture, and economic prowess on a global stage.

MENAFN28112023000045015682ID1107499311