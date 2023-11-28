SenseTime disapprove allegations of revenue inflation amid stock tumble

(MENAFN) SenseTime, a prominent Chinese artificial intelligence company, has refuted claims made by research firm Grizzly Research LLC that it has artificially inflated its revenue. Following the release of the report by Grizzly Research, which resulted in a nearly 10 percent drop in SenseTime's stocks, the company issued a notice to the Hong Kong stock exchange, dismissing the allegations as lacking merit and containing unfounded conclusions.



In its response, SenseTime asserted that it believes the report lacks a thorough understanding of its business model and financial reporting structure. The company emphasized that the allegations are based on misleading interpretations and a purported lack of comprehension of SenseTime's publicly available filings.



SenseTime, renowned for its facial recognition technology and recent foray into the development of a public chatbot similar to ChatGPT, indicated that it is carefully reviewing the accusations and considering the appropriate actions to safeguard the interests of its shareholders.



Grizzly Research's report contends that SenseTime engages in revenue fabrication schemes to artificially boost its sales figures. Additionally, the report alleges that the company controls undisclosed entities not reflected on its balance sheet, suggesting a lack of transparency in SenseTime's business operations as a publicly listed company.



As SenseTime navigates these allegations and evaluates its response, the situation underscores the challenges and scrutiny faced by major AI companies in maintaining transparency and credibility in their financial reporting. The outcome of this investigation will likely have implications for SenseTime's standing in the market and the broader perception of Chinese AI firms.

