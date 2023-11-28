Sjogren's Syndrome Drug Pipeline Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 20+ Companies And 25+ Pipeline Drugs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sjogren's syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to 's offering.

This "Sjogren's syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Sjogren's syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

This "Sjogren's syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2023" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Sjogren's syndrome pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Sjogren's syndrome treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Sjogren's syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Sjogren's syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Sjogren's syndrome R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Sjogren's syndrome.

Sjogren's syndrome Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Sjogren's syndrome report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Sjogren's syndrome Emerging Drugs

VAY736: Novartis

VAY736 (ianalumab) is a novel, intravenous, defucosylated, human IgG1/? monoclonal antibody that targets the human B cell-activating factor (BAFF) of the TNF family. The BAFF receptor is predominantly expressed on B cells and is critically involved in B cell maturation, activation, and survival. VAY736 targets the BAFF receptor and competitively inhibits BAFF binding to BAFF-R, thereby blocking BAFF-R-mediated signaling in B cells.

It is also engineered to effectively eliminate B cells from circulation in vivo by antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). The ADCC activity of ianalumab is greatly enhanced by eliminating fucose residues from the carbohydrate moiety attached to the Fc part of the antibody. The molecule is being developed by Novartis in partnership with MorphoSys as an antibody-based therapy. The drug is currently in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of Sjogren's Syndrome (SS).

VIB4920: Horizon Therapeutics

VIB4920 is a fusion protein developed by Horizon therapeutics, designed to bind to CD40L on activated T-cells, blocking their interaction with CD40-expressing B-cells. According to the company, this approach could inhibit the stimulation of dendritic cells and monocytes, thereby reducing the production of molecules that cause inflammation endemic to T- and B-cell-driven diseases. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Sjogren's Syndrome (SS).

Key Questions Answered



How many companies are developing Sjogren's syndrome drugs?

How many Sjogren's syndrome drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Sjogren's syndrome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Sjogren's syndrome therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Sjogren's syndrome and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players



Novartis

Horizon Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Rise Therapeutics

Resolve Therapeutics Dompe Farmaceutici

Key Products



VAY736

VIB4920

BMS-986325

R-2487

RSLV-132 Cenegermin

Phases



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy Product Type



Sjogren's syndrome Report Insights



Sjogren's syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Sjogren's syndrome Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

