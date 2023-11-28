Entourage Health Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Posts $12.2 Million In Total Revenue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Entourage sees the benefits of transitioning from cultivation and reports over $10 million to date in annualized cost savings.

Gross Profit Before Fair Value Changes has surged to $2.4 million, indicating a substantial margin of 27% and a 149% year-over-year increase. Management is to host a conference call on November 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. ( TSX-V:ENTG ) ( OTCQX:ETRGF ) ( FSE:4WE ) (“ Entourage ” or the“ Company ”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial and business highlights on November 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. "I am proud to announce the strategic initiatives we've undertaken to drive cost reduction, enhance profitability, and strengthen our balance sheet over the past year," stated George Scorsis, CEO and Chair of Entourage. "Through the consolidation of operations and the integration of advanced automation, we have not only achieved heightened efficiency but also experienced improvement in our overall financial performance. In the face of challenges within the Canadian cannabis sector, our Q3 performance reinforces our strategy, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing narrative of Entourage's success." Summary of Results

For the Quarter-Ended Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 ($000's) ($000's) Total revenue 12,251 13,438 Net revenue (less Excise Tax) 8,750 10,075 Gross margin % before changes in fair value 27% (49%) Loss and comprehensive loss (9,905) (17,432) Adjusted EBITDA* (4,531) (2,933) As at Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 ($000's) ($000's) Cash and cash equivalents 9,322 9,075 Inventory & Biological assets 15,744 14,785 Working Capital (130,671) (101,794)

*Net revenue (less Excise Tax) and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measurements under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and this data may not be comparable to data presented by other companies. Net revenue is defined as revenue (i.e., gross revenue less discounts and customer incentives but inclusive of freight) less excise taxes. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude interest, tax, and depreciation, stock compensation, fair value changes and other non-cash items, and non-recurring items. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company uses these non-IFRS measures to provide shareholders and others with supplemental measures of its operating performance. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, frequently use these non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of companies, many of which present similar metrics when reporting their results. As other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company, this metric may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We caution readers that Adjusted EBITDA should not be substituted for determining net loss as an indicator of operating results, or as a substitute for cash flows from operating and investing activities. See the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (the“Q3 2023 MD&A”) for a detailed reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income / (Loss). The Company's financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and the Q3 2023 MD&A are available on SEDAR+ at

Sales and Revenue Highlights

Revenue Highlights

Q3 2023 YoY%

Q2 2023 Q1 2023

Q4 2022 ($000's) % ($000's) ($000's) ($000's) Net Revenue by Channel Medical 3,161 2 4,163 5,973 3,702 Adult-Use 5,559 (20) 5,786 5,861 5,000 Bulk 0 0 225 - - Total Net Revenue 8,750 (13) 10,174 11,834 8,702

"Throughout the year, we've been proactive in our approach, implementing strategic measures such as the realignment of our product portfolio,” stated Vaani Maharaj, Chief Financial Officer of Entourage.“By consistently evaluating performance, market demand, and product pricing, we are demonstrating agility in the industry. Although this quarter saw a revenue decline in adult-use the measures we have implemented are instrumental in fortifying our financial resilience and positioning us for sustained growth.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights



For the quarter that ended September 30, 2023, Entourage recorded total revenue of $12.2 million compared to $13.4 million for the same quarter ended September 30, 2022, representing an 8.8% decrease year-over-year.

Gross profit before changes in fair value was $2.4 million for Q3 2023, representing an increase of $7.3 million compared to Q2 2022. This growth can be attributed to a strategic focus on operational efficiencies bolstered by reduced inventory write-downs in Q3 2023.

In Q3 2023, gross margins rose to 27%, a significant improvement from the (49%) recorded in Q3 2022. This enhancement is primarily due to increased automation in producing finished and semi-finished goods, which lowered direct labour costs and contributed to improved margins compared to the same period last year.

Total cost of goods sold (“COGS”) decreased by $8.6 million or 58% to $6.4 million for the three months ending September 30, 2023, compared to Q3 2022. This reduction was achieved by continued efforts to optimize our operational platform and further automation initiatives.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses declined 11.6% to $6.05 million. This change was primarily related to the Company's focus on reducing departmental inefficiencies and reducing headcount. Adjusted EBITDA declined by $1.6 million to ($4.5 million) in Q3 2023, compared with $(2.9 million) in Q3 2022.

Corporate Highlights During and Subsequent to Third Quarter 2023

Business Milestones



Entourage amended its Supply Agreement with HEXO Corp., (“HEXO”) which was assumed by Aphria Inc., Tilray Brands, Inc.'s (“Tilray”) operating subsidiary, after Tilray acquired HEXO. This strategic move ensures a continuous and high-quality partnership for contract growth, addressing the escalating product demand.



The Company was in breach of certain financial covenants and obligations under its senior secured credit facilities (the“Credit Facilities”) with an affiliate of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (the“Senior Lender”). The Company has received a forbearance letter from the Senior Lender noting the Company in default of the Credit Facilities and temporarily waiving the Company's breaches until December 8, 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions. The Company is collaboratively working with its senior lender to reach an agreement on a new forbearance, emphasizing our commitment to open communication and a mutually beneficial resolution.



The Company also announced that at the end of Q3 2023, in accordance with the provisions of its omnibus equity incentive compensation plan (the“Omnibus Plan”), the Company authorized the issuance of an aggregate of 1,600,000 deferred share units (“DSUs”) to non-management members of the Board of Directors of the Company as part of the quarterly compensation for their services. The DSUs will vest on September 30, 2024, and are granted in lieu of certain cash compensation for services rendered during the third quarter of 2023. Further details regarding the Omnibus Plan are available in the Company's management information circular dated May 8, 2022, available on SEDAR+.

Entourage significantly enhanced its pre-roll manufacturing capabilities, producing over 1.5 million pre-rolls per month. This milestone reflects Entourage's commitment to meeting the growing demand for products in the popular category.



Commercial Highlights



Color Cannabis achieved sales growth in the pre-roll segment, the industry's fastest-growing category. In Q3, it maintained a top ten position, holding the #6 spot.1 The success can be directly linked to the proactive efforts of the sales team, who have expanded product distribution in retail outlets as well as the focus on larger format pre-roll packs.



Color and Saturday Cannabis brands have unveiled enticing new product cultivars to the market, driven by consumer insights, including the launch of a new Color cultivar, Phantom Sunset, available in two product formats: a 3.5g whole flower and 2 x 0.35g pre-roll across Ontario. Notably, Saturday infused pre-rolls entered the market in Night Mango Diesel, a 3 x .05g recently launched in Alberta.



DimebagTM made a significant impact with the Ontario launch of the Pocket Puffs, a 4 x 0.5g pre-roll, swiftly becoming a top seller within the Company's portfolio. Dimebag's accessible premium cannabis is resonating with consumers, driving popularity and demand across over 250 retailers in Ontario.



The Company's retail distribution remains strong despite the influx of competitor SKUs, especially in larger markets including Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, maintaining a sizeable presence, covering over 80% of the retail market.



Starseed achieved a patient renewal rate of 87% for Q3 2023, demonstrating customer loyalty and commitment to providing valuable patient healthcare solutions.

Additionally, Starseed introduced Remidose Micro Inhalers, revolutionary heat-free products offering a classic inhaler format for rapid onset. Both 1:1 and THC-dominant formulations were made available providing diverse options for patients.



______________________

1 Hifrye Data 2023



Company Outlook through Cost Restructuring

Entourage is amid a successful and ongoing financial turnaround, marked by strategic decision-making and adaptive measures. Building on a comprehensive analysis of our business operations throughout the past year, the Company executed a progressive exit from cultivation. This pivotal move has streamlined operations and yielded significant annualized cost savings. A disciplined approach to inventory management and portfolio repositioning around select market segments have aligned the Company with the distribution of quality products and strong brands.

Through these initiatives, Entourage anticipates realizing larger savings, improved cost structures and accretive margins, prioritizing improved profitability. These advancements are poised to positively impact the Company's performance, signalling a promising outlook in 2024.

Entourage continues to work towards the achievement of the full-year plan. The Company's success is driven by the dedication of our exceptional team members, combined with the ever-growing demand for our products, positioning us as leaders in the cannabis industry.

Conference Call Details:

A conference call will be hosted by Mr. Scorsis and Ms. Maharaj, with management available for questions following opening remarks as follows:

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 10 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-in Number: Canada/USA: 1-800-319-4610. International Toll: 1-604-638-5340

Participants, please dial in and ask to join the Entourage call Replay Dial-in: Canada/USA: 1-800-319-6413. International Toll: 1-604-638-9010

Replay Access Code: 0532

Available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until December 28, 2023

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent Company of Entourage Brands Corp., a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channelled distribution strategy. Starseed's industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage's direct sales to medical patients. Entourage's elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis – and now Dime Bag and Syndicate – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. Exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary's Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with the Boston Beer Company, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages 'TeaPot' in Canada. In addition, Entourage also entered into an exclusive agreement with Irwin Naturals, a renowned nutraceutical and herbal supplement formulator of popular branded wellness products sold across North America.

Follow Entourage and its brands on LinkedIn

Instagram:

Color Cannabis , Saturday Cannabis , Starseed , Syndicate & Dime Bag

For additional information, or investor or media inquiries:

Catherine FlamanSenior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs416-910-0279

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities' regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR+ at

Third Party Information

This press release includes market and industry data that has been obtained from third party sources, including industry publications. The Company believes that the industry data is accurate and that its estimates and assumptions are reasonable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of this data. Third party sources generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of included information. Although the data is believed to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this press release or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon by such sources.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE