HPQ And NOVACIUM Sign MOU With U.S. Based Ecellix Inc, A Silicon-Dominant Anode Developer And Manufacturer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ ) (OTCQB: HPQFF ) (FRA: O08 ), a technology company specializing in green engineering of silica and silicon-based materials and its affiliate Company based in Lyon, France, NOVACIUM SAS ("Novacium") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with U.S.-based silicon-dominant anode developer and manufacturer Ecellix Inc . Ecellix Inc . is a cleantech company based in Seattle WA that has developed eCellTM, an ultra-high-capacity porous silicon-carbon anode material that enables a new class of Li-ion batteries that offer significantly higher energy density than today's industry standard batteries. The eCell technology presents an easy-to-scale solution that is adaptable to a wide variety of battery formats, applications & specifications. At scale, Ecellix is positioned to be the low-cost market leader ($/kWH) in the expanding global advanced battery anode material sector. "This MOU marks a significant step for HPQ,” said Mr. Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS.“We are excited to have this opportunity to partner with a cleantech sector leader like Ecelllix to explore how we can integrate our innovative silicon technologies into Ecellix's vision to build a Gigafactory in the near future.” “This MOU presents an incredible opportunity to progress Ecellix's mission of providing innovative and cost-effective clean energy storage solutions,” said Jerry Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Ecellix, Inc.“HPQ Silicon and NOVACIUM SAS are global leaders in the renewable energy sector, and we look forward to partnering with them to advance their innovative technologies.” "Our goal is to position HPQ Silicon and Ecellix at the forefront of the energy storage revolution by supplying cutting-edge silicon base materials for next-generation batteries,” added Mr. Tourillon and Mr. Schwartz.“This collaboration is a significant step towards achieving this joint vision." The signed MOU provides a framework and pathway for HPQ and Novacium to become: Ecellix Silicon Technology Partner producing the Silicon material needed for the Ecellix battery manufacturing process, and The dedicated Silicon material supplier deploying scalable manufacturing facilities near Ecellix planned Gigafactory locations. Over the coming months, HPQ and Novacium will be focusing on: Manufacturing material to ascertain its alignment with Ecellix requirements, Testing Ecellix material's properties for potential enhancements using Novacium patented“carbon layer surface treatment.” “Through this process, we aim to enhance the quality and efficiency of silicon anode material production, a key component in battery manufacturing. This will play a vital role in meeting the growing demand for energy storage solutions,” said Mr. Jed KRAIEM PhD, Novacium Chief Operating Officer (“COO”). “The world needs better batteries, and no one company will do this on their own. It will take dedicated collaboration from experts in numerous fields to bring this change. We're thrilled to enter this MOU that will bring together the materials expertise of HPQ with our ground- breaking approach to silicon anodes,” said Dr. Geoff Deane, Ecellix Chief Technology Officer (CTO). About NOVACIUM SAS: Novacium is green technology startup based in Lyon, France started in Q3 2022. It is the result of a partnership between three of France's leading research engineers, Mr. Jed KRAIEM PhD, COO, Mr. Oleksiy NICHIPORUK PhD, CTO, and Mr. Julien DEGOULANGE PhD, CIO, who founded Novacium as a new research and development company focused on developing renewable energy technologies, including partnering with HPQ Silicon Inc, a Canadian company, to develop new silicon technologies and other renewable energy projects. For more information, please visit the Novacium website . About HPQ Silicon Inc.: HPQ Silicon Inc. (TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Industrial Issuer. HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Canada Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS , new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions. HPQ activities are centred around the following four (4) pillars:

1) Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR , a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis. 2) Becoming a zero CO2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAP TM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis. 3) Becoming a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS. 4) HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a low carbon, chemical base on demand and high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon website .



About Ecellix, Inc.:

Ecellix, Inc . is a VC-backed cleantech company based in Seattle WA that has developed an high-capacity nano-porous silicon-carbon anode material called eCellTM. Deployment of the eCellTM technology will enable a new generation of enhanced range EVs and mobility applications and extended use consumer devices, power tools and residential energy storage. At scale, Ecellix is positioned to be the low-cost market leader ($/kWH) in the expanding global advanced battery anode material sector.

Ecellix eCell Advantage:

Innovation: Integration of eCell silicon anode materials as a replacement for graphite will enables up to a 30% increase in cell energy capacity or 30% a reduction in battery pack volume & weight.Performance: Ecellix's nano-porous silicon / carbon composite anode materials combined with novel electrolyte offers unprecedented battery cycle life, up to 150% that of alternative technologiesAdaptable: Drop-in replacement into established battery manufacturing tooling & processes. Platform and application agnostic – can be implemented in multiple form factors to suit partner/customer requirements.Pricing: Targeting price parity with today's lower energy density graphite anodes with opportunity for future reduction through simplified precursors and processesCost: At scale, potential for cost reduction and simplified production processes.

For more information, please visit the Ecellix website .

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with the security's regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at . Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

HPQ Silicon Inc.Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO Tel +1 (514) 846-3271Patrick Levasseur, Director Tel: +1 (514) 262-9239Email:

Ecellix Inc.Jerry Schwartz, Chairman and CEO Tel +1 (206) 390-3750 Email:

Brian Screnar, VP Operations Tel +1 (202) 489-4221 Email: