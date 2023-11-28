Med4waste Project Improves Waste Management In Mediterranean

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) - The Mediterranean Dialogue for Waste Management Governance (Med4Waste) project has proved success in improving municipal waste management in the Mediterranean region, said the project's management.The management has widely disseminated successful practices and results of previously funded projects, and offered an online training course in which over 200 students have registered so far, according to a statement on Tuesday.The project was funded by the European Union and is affiliated with the European Neighborhood Instrument Cross-Border Cooperation for the Mediterranean (ENI CBC MED). It aimed to address waste management issues and produced a catalog of 22 effective solutions.The project team engaged with more than 400 stakeholders, launched over 30 awareness campaigns and successfully improved six integrated waste management plans.New governance models for effective policies on integrated urban waste management was also facilitated by the project to help resolve issues in the Mediterranean region, added the statement.