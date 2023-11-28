Gaza Health Ministry: Only 3 Hospitals Barely Running In North Of Enclave

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov 28 (Petra) -- The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Tuesday only three hospitals are operating at a bare minimum in the north of the beleaguered enclave amid the pause in Israel's war.Spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a press statement that the health sector is working at "a very limited capacity" with hospitals in the north of Gaza unable to deal with pressing needs.He said there is a need for large field hospitals to de deployed as well as the transfer of the wounded outside Gaza for treatment, in addition to respiratory medications for premature babies.Al-Qudra also said the kidney unit at Al-Shifa Medical Center was restored with "local capabilities", calling on international institutions to take effective measures to protect the health system.He said Israel's bombardment in about 50 days of the aggression inflicted heavy losses to the health sector, and that medical aid received in the past days was very limited.