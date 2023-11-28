Ministry Advances Green Hydrogen Projects With Memorandum Signing

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, inked a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday with Ahmed Saleh, Chairman of Mass Group Holding energy company. The agreement aims to conduct feasibility studies for the development of green hydrogen projects in Jordan.Kharabsheh emphasized that the memorandum targets an annual production of 180,000 tons of green ammonia. It outlines the general framework of cooperation to facilitate and empower the company to undertake a preliminary feasibility study for a new green hydrogen project. Once the initial studies are completed, and based on the outcomes, the ministry will proceed to establish a framework agreement, leading to the final investment agreement for the project.In his statement, Kharabsheh highlighted the significance of revitalizing partnerships with the private sector, marking the eighth agreement of its kind in the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia.He expressed hope in realizing the ministry's vision and the energy sector's ambitions for Jordan to become a regional and global hub for hydrogen production and export. This aligns with previous and upcoming memoranda, expected to be signed during the COP28 climate conference.The minister reiterated the commitment of the ministry and the sector to streamline the investment process in green hydrogen. He emphasized the value of this opportunity for both Jordan and investors, considering it a promising sector in European countries.Kharabsheh underscored that this memorandum aligns with the government's efforts to enhance Jordan's role as a regional center for green energy production. Leveraging abundant renewable energy sources and the country's central location in the Middle East and Africa region, this step is part of the ministry's priorities and falls within the Economic Modernization Vision (2023-2033).Saleh commended the government's initiative to expand investments in the green hydrogen sector, highlighting Jordan's strategic location and the abundance of renewable energy resources such as sun and wind.