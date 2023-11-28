Kuwait, San Marino Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Civil Aviation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait civil aviation authorities and the Republic of San Marino agreed on Tuesday on clauses of a treaty to regulate air operations between the two countries and increase cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

Kuwait embassy in Rome told KUNA today that officials from the two countries met in the embassy late Monday and officially signed an approving terms of the agreement regulating air transport.

The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding that regulates operating rules and transport rights between the two countries, which will be signed in its final form after the completion of the internal constitutional procedures in both countries.

On this occasion, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Italy Nasser Al-Qahtani said that this agreement "is a step towards strengthening relations between the two countries in various fields and expanding areas of cooperation with other countries".

Abdullah AL-Rajhi, an official at the department of civil transportation in Kuwait Airport, said that the outcome of the meeting are consistent with the policy of the General Administration of Civil Aviation to open the skies and encourage international airlines to increase their flights to and from Kuwait International Airport.

He added that such an agreement will help link Kuwait International Airport to the largest number of airports around the world through a global network of airlines, which enhances the quest to provide new and diverse options to serve the traveling public.

"The constitutional procedures will be completed in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to complete the final signing of the aforementioned agreement." Al-Rajhi added.(end)

hn











MENAFN28112023000071011013ID1107499229