Qatar Sends 31 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft carrying 31 ton of humanitarian aid, including food, was sent to Gaza via the Egyptian city of Al-Arish on Wednesday, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The aid was provided by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Charity (QC). The total planes sent to Gaza hit 27 with 910 tons.

This assistance comes within the framework of Qatar's full support to the Palestinian people during these tough conditions, it added.

Qatar had sent last Sunday 156 tons of aid, including food and medical supplies and shelter supplies, to Gaza via five planes belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces via Al-Arish. (end)

