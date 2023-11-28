(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the United States of weaponizing the dollar to initiate trade wars on a global scale. Speaking at the Primakov Readings International Forum, Lavrov asserted that the United States, along with its European Union allies, is employing a range of "geopolitical engineering" tools, including the use of the dollar to unleash trade and economic conflicts. He highlighted the blocking of World Trade Organization activities by Western nations and the erosion of foundational principles in world economic relations, such as free competition and property immunity.



Lavrov emphasized the long-standing use of the American currency as a weapon and claimed that the "destructive actions" of Western nations have resulted in unintended consequences.



Instead of isolating Russia and crippling its economy, United States-led sanctions have allegedly stimulated the "strengthening of multipolarity in international affairs." Lavrov argued that the world is increasingly recognizing the potential impact of the "aggressive actions" taken by Washington and Brussels, leading to a growing awareness that no country is immune to such behaviors.



The Russian diplomat highlighted a global trend wherein countries, not only Russia but many others, are actively reducing their dependence on Western currencies. This shift involves a consistent move towards alternatives for foreign-trade settlements, with national currencies gaining prominence. Lavrov pointed out that this trend gained momentum last year, particularly after Ukraine-related sanctions severed Russia from the Western financial system and froze its foreign reserves.



The accusations made by Lavrov shed light on the complex dynamics of international economic relations and the geopolitical strategies employed by major powers. The weaponization of the dollar, as claimed by the Russian Foreign Minister, raises questions about the broader implications for global trade, financial stability, and the evolving landscape of economic multipolarity. As nations navigate these challenges, the repercussions of such geopolitical maneuvers are likely to shape the future trajectory of international economic cooperation.



