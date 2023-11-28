United Arab Emirates (UAE) Leaders Congratulate President Of Mauritania On Independence Day

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, marked on 28th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Ghazouani and to the country's Prime Minister Mohamed Ould Bilal.

