Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates Albanian President On National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Republic of Albania, Bajram Begaj, on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to Begaj and His sincere wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Albanian people.
"I am deeply satisfied with the relations rooted in friendship between our countries and, therefore, look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our fruitful cooperation, for the mutual benefit of our peoples," says HM the king in the message.
