Future Electronics To Introduce All-New Hedgehog Development Board At Upcoming Lattice Semiconductor Developers Conference

This virtual conference will take place from December 5-7 2023 and will explore the latest trends, challenges, and FPGA-based solutions for key applications such as AI, security, robotics, and many more. Throughout the conference, eight keynote presentations will be held along with more than 35 learning sessions including Q&A.



As a guest presenter, Future Electronics is delighted to announce it will be introducing the new Hedgehog MachXO5-NX breakout board. This development board was designed by Future Electronics in collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor. Highlighting the MachXO5-NX secure control FPGA with 25K LCs, the board boasts many useful evaluation features including access to a 1.8V I/O interface, MIPI camera and display interfaces, PmodTM, mikroBUSTM, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi connectors, a 4-position DIP switch, and many more, providing a high degree of flexibility for developers.



Conference attendees will be able to preview the Hedgehog board and ask any questions to the Future Electronics team of experts. To learn more about the development board, please visit: For more information about the Lattice Semiconductor Developers Conference please click here:



