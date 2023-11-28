Gold rates hit their highest level in six months

(MENAFN) In a significant market development, gold prices soared to their highest level since May, breaching the USD2,000 per ounce mark. The surge is attributed to a combination of factors, including a weakening United States dollar and growing speculation that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike cycle may be coming to an end.



As of 10:19 AM GMT on Monday, spot gold recorded a 0.6 percent increase, reaching USD2,012.92 per ounce. Earlier in the day, it peaked at USD2,017.82, marking its highest level since May 16. Concurrently, United States gold futures also rose by 0.5 percent, reaching USD2,013.80. The breach of the psychological threshold of USD2,000 per ounce last week set the stage for the current uptrend in gold prices.



The United States dollar, a key influencer in gold pricing, experienced a 0.1 percent decline against a basket of currencies on Monday, nearing the two-month low it touched in the previous week. A weaker dollar typically makes gold more affordable for holders of other currencies, contributing to the precious metal's rally.



This surge in gold prices is further fueled by speculation surrounding the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates. Preliminary figures suggesting a slowdown in inflation have led to expectations that the Fed may refrain from further rate hikes. Lower interest rates diminish the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets, often bolstering gold prices. Investors are keenly awaiting new official United States inflation data expected later this week for further insights.



The recent geopolitical landscape has also played a role in driving up gold prices. Since the onset of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas in early October, gold has been on a steady rally. Traditionally considered a safe haven during periods of economic instability, gold is experiencing increased demand amid uncertainties in the Middle East.



As global economic dynamics continue to evolve, the intricate interplay of factors influencing gold prices underscores the metal's role as a barometer of market sentiment. Investors are closely monitoring developments in inflation, Federal Reserve policies, and geopolitical tensions, all of which contribute to the ongoing volatility and upward trajectory in gold prices.





