Restricted Russian lenders relishing in very successful year

(MENAFN) In defiance of unprecedented Western sanctions, Russian banks, including the country's second-largest lender VTB, have weathered the storm and experienced a remarkably successful year in 2023, according to VTB CEO Andrey Kostin. The head of VTB recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the state of the nation's banking sector, acknowledging the challenges posed by what he termed "absolute lawlessness" in the form of sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States.



While Kostin conceded that VTB had initially suffered "serious losses" when overseas branches and subsidiaries were seized and liquidated due to sanctions, the bank has since rebounded. Kostin characterized the current year as "highly successful," not just for VTB but for the entire Russian banking sector. The notable resilience is underscored by VTB's optimistic projection of achieving a record profit of 420 billion rubles (USD4.73 billion) in 2023.



In the aftermath of losing access to Western markets, VTB swiftly adapted by refocusing its efforts on the domestic market and cultivating relationships with countries deemed "friendly" that refrained from participating in Western sanctions against Russia. Kostin highlighted VTB's branch in Shanghai as a prime example, the sole Russian bank in China, expected to double its turnover within a year.



"This shows once again that we have not been isolated. We are very actively carrying out settlements in national currencies with friendly countries despite all sorts of secondary sanctions," emphasized Kostin, illustrating the bank's strategic approach to maintain global financial engagement.



As part of a broader economic shift, Russia and its trading partners have increasingly embraced alternative currencies in response to being cut off from the dollar-denominated financial system due to sanctions. The phenomenon, commonly referred to as 'de-dollarization,' is witnessing a growing number of developing countries reducing their reliance on the United States dollar in international trade.



The success of Russian banks amid adversities and their strategic realignment underscore the multifaceted impacts of geopolitical events on the global financial landscape. The ability of VTB and its counterparts to navigate challenges, explore new markets, and adapt to evolving economic paradigms serves as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the Russian banking sector.



