Armenia Fully Recognizes Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity - Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Armenia fully recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, said Armenian Speaker of the Parliament Alen Simonyan at a briefing, Trend reports.

The Karabakh issue, according to Simonyan, does not exist in Yerevan.

"The Republic of Armenia has no such issue now," he added, adding that Armenia fully acknowledges Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, including Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

"We have probably talked about it eight times in the last year and a half," he explained.

The most important thing for Armenia now, he believes, is to establish a peace deal with Azerbaijan.

Will be updated



