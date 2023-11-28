-->


Azerbaijan To Vaccinate Middle-Aged, Elderly People Against Measles


11/28/2023 7:18:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Middle-aged and elderly people living in Azerbaijan will be vaccinated against measles, according to the country's Ministry of Health, Trend reports.

Will be updated

