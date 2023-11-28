Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan Capable To Co-Op Diversification - Economy Minister (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. There are
potential for Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to diversify their
partnership, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on
X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"We met with Rashid Meredov, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet
of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as part of our
working visit to Turkmenistan. During our discussions, we
highlighted the benefits of deepening our bilateral relations. We
highlighted the favorable opportunities for diversifying
cooperation, emphasizing both countries' rich potential," he
noted.
Citing data from Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee,
Azerbaijan's commercial turnover with Turkmenistan was $710.3
million during January through October 2023 ($377.2 million year on
year). As a result, the two countries' trade turnover surged by
88.31 percent.
