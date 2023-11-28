Verkhovna Rada, European Parliament Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the European Parliament have signed a memorandum of understanding.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this during a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Brussels on Tuesday, November 28, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today, we signed a very important memorandum that outlined the general framework of our cooperation. As part of this memorandum, a plan for its implementation will be adopted," Stefanchuk said.

He said the document was about concrete cooperation between the Verkhovna Rada and the European Parliament and would become "a great starting point for Ukraine's future European progress."

According to Stefanchuk, as part of the implementation of the respective memorandum, the European Parliament will open a representative office in Ukraine.

"I think that every year we will be talking about stronger partnerships at all levels - both at the level of parliaments and, perhaps, at the level of further representation as associate members and, perhaps, at the level of more powerful work between our committees. The main thing that we recorded today is that we are moving to the same denominator. We are getting integrated according to functionality, institutionality, common values," Stefanchuk added.

He said that the signing of the memorandum between the Verkhovna Rada and the European Parliament was a very important decision.

Stefanchuk is on a working visit to Brussels on November 27-30.

Photo credit: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook