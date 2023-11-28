Green Energy Best Way To Secure Energy Independence From Russia - Nauseda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The green reconstruction of Ukraine should become a story of success as it is critical including to ensure energy independence from the aggressor state Russia.

That's according to President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, who opened the Ukraine Green Recovery Conference in Vilnius on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Lithuanian leader noted Ukraine's“incredible progress” in implementing reforms, noting that now“it's important to strive for a decision to start EU accession negotiations at the next European Council”.



He stressed that Ukraine needs urgent, solid and united international assistance in protecting its environment.

“All actors, be it governments, the private sector, or civil society should approach Ukraine's environmental issues in a coordinated and most efficient manner,” the president said.

Nauseda noted the positive news that“green recovery and environmental reforms are being considered in discussions on preparing a plan for the implementation of the EU Ukraine Facility”.

He admitted that providing financial resources alone would not be enough to achieve success in Ukraine's green recovery.

“Innovative ways” are needed to help the country

implement the necessary environmental reforms and build up capacities.

“Green energy is the best way to secure energy independence from Russia,” Nauseda said, noting that Lithuania is going green as fast as it can, having severed all imports of Russian energy.“We are ready to help Ukraine.”

“Ukraine's success in building a modern green energy sector will be crucial for its post-war economic prosperity and recovery,” the Lithuanian leader said, adding that his country is actively taking part in the energy security working group as part of President Zelensky's Peace Formula.

He noted Lithuania's assistance in providing energy equipment in the wake of Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure and help in the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities.

“Ukraine is likely to become a hub of green economy,” Nauseda believes.“For this, Lithuania is ready to share its expertise.”

The president also noted that he sees much promise in the Three Seas initiative to add value to Ukraine's reconstruction.

“The next Three Seas Summit, as well as the business forum of this initiative, will be held in Vilnius on April 11. This important event I believe will help us to move even closer to the solutions we are going to discuss today,” the president said.

“I have this great hope of witnessing the green reconstruction of Ukraine becoming a resounding success,” Nauseda concluded.