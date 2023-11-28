2,700 Trucks In Queues At Ukrainian-Polish Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The blockade by Polish drivers continues at four checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, with 2,700 trucks waiting in lines, according to the Polish side.

The spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, told Ukrinform.

"According to the Polish border guards, as of this morning, there are 2,700 trucks in the areas where the blockade began on November 6: Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska - 600 trucks each, Krakivets - 700, Shehyni - 800. Blocking in this direction will continue around the clock from November 27," the spokesman said.

At the same time, he noted that the number of trucks queuing on the Polish side could be higher, as truck passage has not increased in recent days.

As of this morning, the Ukrainian-Slovak border is unblocked, and trucks are being allowed through as usual. About 500 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

As of the morning, 550 trucks were waiting to cross from Hungary to Ukraine at the Tysa checkpoint.

As Ukrinform reported, Polish carriers began an indefinite protest on November 6. Among the main demands to the Ukrainian government is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was canceled by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the agreement to be terminated and the permit regime to be restored from January 1.

The strike led to a complete halt in traffic at three border crossings between Poland and Ukraine: Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Korczowa-Krakivets, and Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska. Queues of Ukrainian trucks have formed at the border for several kilometers, with waiting times of up to ten days.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest of local carriers and, to put forward their demands, began a blockade of freight traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemysl.