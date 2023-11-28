Metsola On EUR 50B Aid For Ukraine: I Heard No Objection From EU Prime Ministers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has said that she did not hear any objection from the heads of state or government of the EU countries regarding financial assistance to Ukraine.

She said this at a joint press conference with Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk in Brussels on Tuesday after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the European Parliament and the Verkhovna Rada, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I have not heard any prime ministers, heads of state or government [of the EU countries] saying 'no' to this part of the financial negotiations. There is agreement that Ukraine should be helped," she said.

Metsola also said she was optimistic about the final approval of a multi-year support program for Ukraine worth EUR 50 billion.

"We expect a positive decision from by European Council this December. This European Parliament will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Metsola said.

At the same time, she understands that Ukraine, as a candidate country, "expects our words to match our rhetoric and our actions to match our words."

According to her, Europe should continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance, assistance from the European Peace Facility, as well as assistance from each of the EU members individually on a bilateral basis.

Metsola also commended the Ukrainian parliament for the "tremendous efforts that you have made and continue to make to meet all the objectives for opening accession negotiations in unimaginably difficult circumstances."